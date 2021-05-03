Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise Rs 5.52 crore so far for fundraiser to help India fight COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Image: @priyankacentral

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas managed to raise nearly Rs 5.52 crore for COVID-19 relief in India through the fundraiser they set up with GiveIndia.

At the time of filing this story, 12,014 supporters donated Rs 5,52,08,865. The goal amount is Rs 7,40,63,054 ( Rs 7.40 crore or $1 million).

Sharing a video to highlight India's struggle with the debilitating second wave, Chopra said: "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."

Priyanka had launched the fundraiser with the help of Give India last week. "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale."

So far, international celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Shawn Mendes, Richard Madden, Kunal Nayyar, Mindy Kaling, Irina Shayk, Ellen Degeneres among others showed support to Chopra's fundraiser.