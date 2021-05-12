MARKET NEWS

Justice DY Chandrachud tested positive for COVID-19

A staff member of the judge had tested coronavirus positive earlier.

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST
Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering well, reported Bar and Bench. A staff member of the judge had tested positive earlier.

Currently, Chandrachud is heading the bench that is hearing suo motu cases concerning COVID-19 issues. According to the report, the judge sat on May 10 to hear the cases via video conferencing, but it eventually got pushed to May 13, due to technical glitches. The case will not be heard on May 13 now.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah had on May 8, constituted a 12-member national task force that would be responsible for formulating a methodology for the "scientific allocation of medical oxygen" to states and Union Territories during the pandemic.

Issuing the order, the bench said the task force would be at liberty to draw upon the human resources of the Union government for consultation and information. It would also be free to formulate its modalities and procedure for working.

In April, four judges of the Supreme Court had tested positive for COVID-19, with one of the judges requiring hospitalisation for the same.
TAGS: #COVID-19 India #Justice DY Chandrachud #Supreme Court
first published: May 12, 2021 07:06 pm

