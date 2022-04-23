English
    India reports 2,527 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 fatalities in last 24 hours

    PTI
    April 23, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)

    With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,25,17,724, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

    The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.46 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 10:15 am
