Govt's CSIR lab completes synthesis of Gilead's drug Remdesivir KSMs for coronavirus

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), which is part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has completed synthesis of Key Starting Materials (KSMs) for Gilead's antiviral drug Remdesivir, which was approved recently by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, patients.

"KSMs on kilo scale and gram scale synthesis of Remdesivir has been achieved by CSIR-IICT and technology demonstration to Indian industry is going on," a release by the Ministry of Science & Technology stated.

KSM or intermediate, are raw materials used in the production of a drug.

The announcement comes even as Gilead told Moneycontrol that the company is open to collaborate with governments, pharmaceutical companies, including those from India, and is even considering proposals of patent-pooling to expand capacity and provide access to Remesdesivir for COVID-19 patients across the world.

A patent pooling allows for voluntary licences on medicine patents that enable generic competition and facilitate the development of new formulations.

Gilead has filed patents for Remdesivir for its uses against coronavirus in India.

For another antiviral medication Favipiravir, which is considered promising for treatment of Covid-19, CSIR said it is working with private sector for clinical trials and launch in India.