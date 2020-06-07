App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Debate on Hydroxychloroquine’s efficacy: Why we need to be careful about research papers

The retraction of the Lancet study and the restart of HCQ trial by WHO do not mean that the debate on HCQ's efficacy is settled

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla

Researchers across the world are working at a breakneck speed to find evidence related to COVID-19 therapies, vaccines and diagnostics. They are trying to find what causes it and how the disease is evolving.

In the past week, medical journal Lancet retracted a peer-reviewed observational study on Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which led WHO and many other countries to halt clinical trials midway. In a statement last week, authors of the study Prof Mandeep Mehra, Zurich cardiologist Frank Ruschitzka and Dr Amit Patel said their reviewers were not able to conduct an independent and private peer review, suggesting that they could not vouch for the accuracy of the data. The Lancet study relied on a database from a US company, Surgisphere.

The study published on May 22 concluded that HCQ had no benefit in the treatment of COVID-19 patients; in fact, it causes more harm in the form of heart diseases and death. The Lancet study is the largest so far and claims to have analysed data of 96,000 people from 671 hospitals across six continents. The observational study compared the patients who had received the drug with those who did not. The study is a peer-reviewed one, which adds a safety net compared to preprint studies.

Close

To be sure, the retraction of the Lancet study and the restart of HCQ trial by WHO do not mean that the debate on HCQ's efficacy is settled. This debate will have to be settled by robust randomised clinical studies that are free of selection bias and confounding.

related news

How credible is the research?

The HCQ study published by Lancet can be an aberration, but it raises questions on how scientific studies are done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers across the world are working at a breakneck speed to find evidence related to COVID-19 therapies, vaccines and diagnostics. They are trying to find what causes it and how the disease is evolving.

While there is pressure on researchers to find answers, the problem with science is that it is a slow and gradual process. At the end of the day, science is a human enterprise and is prone to wrong interpretations and incorrect results. Eventually, all this adds to our better understanding.

Traditionally, scientific papers are peer-reviewed by independent researchers with relevant expertise before they are published in journals. The independent reviewers, who wrote critiques of the study, pointed out any deficiencies in methodology of the study and sought some additional data. This used to take months before a study is published in a scientific journal. Despite this rigour, there is no guarantee that the study is perfect.

The emergence of pre-print servers like bioRxiv and medRxiv is allowing researchers to publish papers without peer review. In fact, there has been a flood of these studies.

The Nature has quoted saying that there are around 3,000 papers published on bioRxiv and medRxiv related to coronavirus research. Some of these studies are just computational, or ecological studies. Many are observational studies prone to selection bias and confounding.

These studies are picked up by the media without mentioning the caveats stated in the study or pointing out the limitations of study methodology. For example the initial study on HCQ for COVID-19 is a preprint, even the one linking BCG vaccine to spread of COVID-19 is a preprint. There are other sensational studies like smokers having reduced risk of acquiring COVID-19 and many others.

Governments and their leadership who are desperate to find quick fixes, have made decisions based on assumptions made by these studies. Social media also amplifies sensationalism.

It may be time for us to take the studies with a pinch of salt.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.