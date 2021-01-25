MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 vaccine: Avoid consumption of alcohol after taking the shot, advises doctor

Dr. Madhu Gupta says that drinking alcohol or smoking will interfere with the mechanism in which the antibodies are expected to be produced in the body after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Representative image: AP

Drinking alcohol or smoking will interfere with the mechanism in which the antibodies are expected to be produced in the body after taking the COVID-19 vaccine, said a community health expert.

Dr. Madhu Gupta, Principal Investigator of Covishield trials at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, said this will effectively hamper the optimum level of antibodies that are required, in turn hampering the seroprotection that is expected to kick in after 14 days, as reported by The Tribune.

Although she said there would be no reaction or any adverse impact as such of consuming alcohol after taking the vaccine shot.

A total of 16,13,667 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 through 28,613 sessions held till the evening of January 24, the ninth day of the immunization drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry.
TAGS: #coronavirus vaccine #COVID-19 vaccine #Health #India
first published: Jan 25, 2021 04:16 pm

