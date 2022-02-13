COVID-19 update: Maharashtra sees 3,502 new cases, 17 deaths

Representative image

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,502 new coronavirus positive cases, over 850 less than the day ago, which took the state's infection count to 78,42,949, while 17 deaths pushed the toll to 1,43,404, the health department said. On Saturday, the state had logged 4,359 cases – over a thousand less than the previous day – and also reported 32 pandemic-related deaths.

At present, there are 45,905 active cases in Maharashtra. A total of 9,815 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the overall recovery figure in the state to 76,49,669, it said in a statement, adding that the recovery rate is 97.54 per cent.

With 1,34,634 people being tested on Sunday, the cumulative test count reached 7,64,37,416, the department said. The state also reported 218 Omicron variant cases, of which 172 were in Mumbai, 30 in Pune city, 12 in Gadchiroli and 14 in Pune rural.

Till date, a total of 3,986 patients were found infected with the Omicron variant. Out of them, 3,334 have been discharged after testing negative for the infection. Mumbai city saw 288 new cases and one death, which took its caseload to 10,53,132 and toll to 16,683.

Mumbai division, which comprises the megalopolis and its satellite townships, reported 587 new cases and four deaths. Its case count has now reached 22,24,639 and 36,817. Nashik division reported 571 new cases, Pune division 932 cases, Kolhapur division 173 cases, Aurangabad division 88 cases, Latur division 148 cases, Akola division 438 cases and Nagpur division 565 cases, the department said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,42,949, death toll 1,43,404, recoveries 76,49,669, active cases 45,905, total tests 7,64,37,416.