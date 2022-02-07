COVID-19 update | In Maharashtra, new cases drop sharply to 6,436; 24 die, 18,423 recover

Representative image: Reuters

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,436 new coronavirus cases, a steep fall of 3,230 from a day ago, and 24 fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 18,423 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said. With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 78,10,136, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,098, the department said in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,57,034 after 18,423 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,06,059 active cases.On Sunday, the state had recorded 9,666 cases and 66 fatalities.

According to the department, till date a total of 3,334 patients infected with the highly contagious variant Omicron have been detected in the state. Out of these, 2,023 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.The state's coronavirus fatality rate is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 96.76 per cent, it said.

Currently, 6,73,875 people are in home isolation and another 2,383 in institutional quarantine.With 1,00,124 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,56,55,012, the bulletin said.

The Pune administrative region recorded 1,744 new cases, followed by Nashik (1643), Nagpur (1039), Mumbai (730), Aurangabad (464), Kolhapur (328), Latur (283) and the Akola region (205), it said.Each administrative region consists of multiple districts.

Of the 24 fresh fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 10 followed by six in Pune region, three in Akola, two in Nagpur and one each in Kolhapur, Latur and Aurangabad regions.Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,10,136; fresh cases 6,436; death toll 1,43,098; recoveries 75,57,034; active cases 1,06,059, total tests 7,56,55,012.