India reports under 1 lakh COVID-19 cases first time in 31 days

India has recorded 83,876 daily COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which means that under 1 lakh fresh infections were registered in a day, for the first time in 31 days.

This takes the COVID-19 tally of total confirmed cases in the country to 4,22, 72, 014 cases while the number of active cases is now 11,08, 938 in India, which came down by 1,16,073 as compared to the day before.

This also marked a decrease of 9.4 per cent in the active cases in India in the last 24 hours and the pandemic may be shrinking at the rate of 7 per cent in the country.

Another relieving news is that no state of Union Territory, including Kerala and Manipur which had shown increase in active cases in the last week, however, reported a rise in the active COVID-19 cases.

There were also 895 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the country which included 378 backlog deaths from Kerala which has been reporting reconciliatory fatalities due to the infectious disease for several weeks now.

With 137 deaths in a day, Kerala also recorded the highest COVID-19 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in India is now 5,02, 874.

On yet another positive note, a total of 1,99,054 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries after infection with coronavirus to 4,06,60,202.

The daily COVID-19 test positivity rate in India is now 7.25 percent while the weekly TPR is 9.18 percent or under 10 per cent.

As per the details shared by the Health Ministry, in the country so far 74.15 total tests have been conducted of which, 11, 56,363 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.