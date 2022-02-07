MARKET NEWS

    February 07, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | Assam govt to withdraw all COVID curbs in the state from February 15

    Omicron India LIVE Updates: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 6 granted emergency use authorisation to Sputnik Light in India, making it the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the country. This is the 9th Covid vaccine to be receive regulatory approvals in the country.

    Omicron India LIVE Updates: India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data.

    This is the first time in around 32 days that daily cases have dropped below one lakh. The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    The number of active cases

    in the country has declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,06,60,202. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.

    The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 169.63 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23. The 895 new fatalities include 515 from Kerala and 66 from Maharashtra. So far, 5,02,874 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,43,074 from Maharashtra, 58,255 from Kerala, 39,347 from Karnataka, 37,759 from Tamil Nadu, 25,983 from Delhi, 23,318 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,823 from West Bengal.

    The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

    Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on February 6 granted emergency use authorisation to Sputnik Light in India, making it the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the country. This is the 9th Covid vaccine to be receive regulatory approvals in the country.

    Sources in the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) told Moneycontrol that the permission has been issued based on the basis of data from the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of Sputnik Light in Russia, along with data from its phase 3 clinical trial in Russia, along with few other countries. They also said that this vaccine may be used as booster dose against COVID-19 for the eligible population groups
    • February 07, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Mizoram reports 658 fresh COVID-19 cases

      Mizoram reported 658 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 1,096 less than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 1,85,885, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 623 as no new fatality was reported, he said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 30.50 per cent from 26.45 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 2,157 samples tested, he said. Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 360, followed by Lunglei district (80) and Mamit district (70), he said. The northeastern state now has 14,006 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,71,256 people have recovered from the infection so far. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 92.13 per cent and the death rate is 0.33 per cent. 

    • February 07, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launches the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0

      Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on February 7 launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the vaccination coverage to be 90%. States & Centre have to put collective efforts. A total of 170 crore covid doses have been administered already," he said after launching Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Assam govt to withdraw all COVID curbs in the state from February 15

      There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take covid vaccines: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | South Korean embassy gifts 13,500 masks to Indian schools

      South Korea has gifted 13,500 masks to 26 Indian schools, their embassy said in a press statement on Monday. "With the announcement of re-opening of schools, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea took a thoughtful step of delivering 13,500 masks with Indian flags printed on it to 26 Indian schools that have been conducting Korean language classes since 2021," the embassy said.

    • February 07, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Religious places reopen in Patna; entry without masks not permitted

      Religious places reopen in Patna, as authorities ease restrictions with a decline in COVID cases. "Entry without masks is not permitted; people have to follow COVID guidelines. Arrangements of sanitizers have been made:" Brahmadev Das, priest of Mahavir Mandir

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Religious places reopen in Patna; entry without masks not permitted Religious places reopen in Patna, as authorities ease restrictions with a decline in COVID cases. "Entry without masks is not permitted; people have to follow COVID guidelines. Arrangements of sanitizers have been made:" Brahmadev Das, priest of Mahavir Mandir
    • February 07, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

      Indonesia has temporarily banned foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta's airport, the transport ministry said, in a bid to slow a spike in coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant. The Southeast Asian country has seen a jump in cases, with more than 36,000 infections recorded on Sunday and the bed occupancy rate at hospitals in the capital reaching 63%. The move to bar tourists flying to Jakarta comes just days after Bali welcomed the first international flight in nearly two years carrying foreign visitors. The new regulations apply to foreign tourists and Indonesians who have travelled abroad for holidays, the ministry said in a statement released late on Sunday. The decision to "temporarily restrict tourist arrivals" was intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, said Novie Riyanto, director general for civil aviation at the ministry.

    • February 07, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | DCGI grants approval to single-shot Sputnik Light Covid vaccine for emergency use: Dr Reddy's

      Dr Reddy' Laboratories on Monday said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted approval to the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation in India. Sputnik Light is a one-dose vaccine and the same as the first component recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26) of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, Dr Reddy's said in a statement. In September 2020, the drug major had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India. In April 2021, the DCGI granted approval to the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation in India. Following its Phase III clinical trial of the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in India, the Hyderabad-based drug major had submitted its application for approval to the DCGI in December 2021, in addition to data from clinical trials in Russia. The standalone Sputnik Light vaccine is the latest vaccine to be approved by the DCGI as part of India's national inoculation effort against COVID-19.

      Sputnik Light has been approved in over 30 countries around the world including Argentina, UAE, Philippines and Russia. Earlier this year, an independent comparative study conducted by the Spallanzani Institute in Italy showed that Sputnik V demonstrates strong protection against the Omicron variant, with over two times higher virus neutralising activity compared to the Pfizer vaccine. The data supports the results of the recent laboratory study by the Gamaleya Center demonstrating that Sputnik V induces robust neutralising antibody response to the Omicron variant, further strengthened by Sputnik Light as a booster.

    • February 07, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Beijing Olympics organiser says 24 new COVID cases amongst games-related personnel on February 6

      The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Monday that 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 6. Eleven of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website. Thirteen others were among those already in the 'closed loop' bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

    • February 07, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Thane logs 327 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

      Thane has reported 327 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,05,753, an official said on Monday. These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of five more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,822, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,843, while the death toll stands at 3,386, another official said. 

    • February 07, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

      Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions. "It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said. "Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on the 21st of February of this year."

    • February 07, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | No criteria that only vaccinated students will be allowed to enter schools, says Manish Sisodia

      Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that more than 95% of govt school students & around 50% of pvt school students have been vaccinated with the first dose, but there are no such criteria that only vaccinated students will be allowed to enter schools, teachers need to be vaccinated. The deputy CM and Education Minister interacted with students at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantt. Schools for std 9th to 12th reopened in the national capital today

    • February 07, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Omicron India LIVE Updates | India's daily cases drop below 1 lakh

      India's daily cases drop below 1 lakh; the country reports 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,99,054 recoveries and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

      Active cases: 11,08,938 

      Death toll: 5,02,874 

      Daily positivity rate: 7.25% 

      Total vaccination: 1,69,63,80,755

