COVID-19 | No vaccination drive in Mumbai on August 19, 20 due to vaccine shortage

The ongoing coronavirus vaccination drive will be halted for two consecutive days in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

COVID-19 vaccine will not be administered at any Mumbai vaccination centre on August 19 and 20 due to lack of vaccine supply.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement: “Due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, there will be no vaccination in government and municipal corporation-run centres in Mumbai on August 19 and 20. Vaccination will resume from August 21.”

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination drive in civic and state-run centres in Mumbai were also suspended on August 12 and 13 due to a shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses.

It resumed on August 14 after a fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines had arrived in the city.

The vaccination drive in Mumbai was also suspended on August 5 over a supply shortage.

Mumbai reported 283 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on August 18 after reporting less than 200 new cases for two consecutive days. The city’s overall coronavirus case tally now stands at 7,4,0007. There are now 2,686 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

