COVID-19 | Maharashtra govt orders oxygen producers to ensure 80% of supply only for medical usage

The Maharashtra government on March 30 issued an order to the state's oxygen producers, directing them to ensure 80 percent of total supplies only for medical usage.

The order, which will remain in force till June 30, comes amid a sharp COVID-19 surge in the state. The hospitalisations has went up over the past month, leading to concerns being raised over availability of oxygen.

"Due to the increasing number of COVID cases in the state, government issued an order to state's oxygen producers to supply 80 percent of oxygen for medical usage, rest 20 percent will be available for other industrial purposes. The order will remain in force till 30th June," stated the order issued by Maharashtra Health Department.

The active caseload in Maharashtra has surged to over 3.25 lakh, with more than 2 lakh new cases being added in the past 10 days. The state accounts for more than 60 percent of the total active cases in India.

Over 30,000 cases a day is being reported in Maharashtra since March 21. On March 28, the state reported 40,414 new infections - highest in a single day since the outbreak of coronavirus last year.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that a full lockdown would be imposed if the COVID-19-related safety norms are not strictly followed. A night curfew, stretching from 8 pm in the night to 7 am in the morning, has been imposed till April 15.