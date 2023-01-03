Covid live updates: Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with Covid, says top doctor

January 03, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with Covid: Top doctor

A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with Covid-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday.

The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's Covid expert advisory panel, estimated that the majority of the city's 25 million people may have been infected. Read more.