English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewscompanies

    Moneycontrol Family Business Leader Awards: Dixon Technologies wins Special Jury Award for Most Enterprising First Gen Business

    Dixon Technologies (India) was founded in 1993 with a single factory in Noida. The company is today the largest home-grown electronics manufacturer.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 29, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST

    Dixon Technologies (India) Limited has been conferred the Special Jury Award for the Most Enterprising First Generation Business at the Moneycontrol Family Business Leader Awards 2021.

    Founded in 1993 with a single factory in Noida, Dixon is today the largest provider of consumer electronics, home appliances and security surveillance systems in India. It has 18 plants spread over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

    Dixon’s founder and executive chairman Sunil Vachani’s father was the man behind Weston, one of India’s first colour television brands. Weston, established in the 1980s, paved the way for Dixon’s entry into electronics.

    Dixon has grown rapidly since its listing in 2017 and it features among the top 140 companies in India in terms of market capitalization.

    The company’s revenue grew from Rs. 2,499 crore in FY 2017 to Rs. 6,400 crore in FY 2021, a 47% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Dixon Technologies #market capitalisation #Noida
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 08:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.