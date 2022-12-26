English
    Kirloskar Systems appoints Manasi Tata on board of JV companies

    Her appointment as Director, comes after the untimely passing of her father, late Vikram S Kirloskar, former Chairman & Managing Director, KSPL. His wife, Geetanjali Kirloskar, has already taken charge as the new Chairman & Managing Director at KSPL

    PTI
    December 26, 2022 / 10:51 PM IST
    Manasi Tata runs an NGO 'Caring with Colour'  and works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka. (Photo: CNBC-TV18)

    Kirloskar Systems on Monday said it has appointed Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, as Director on the board of the company's joint-venture firms with immediate effect.

    These joint ventures include Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt Ltd (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd (DNKI), the company said in a statement.

    Her appointment as Director, comes after the untimely passing of her father, late Vikram S Kirloskar, former Chairman & Managing Director, KSPL. His wife, Geetanjali Kirloskar, has already taken charge as the new Chairman & Managing Director at KSPL, it added.

    A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Tata is a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture.

    She runs an NGO 'Caring with Colour'  and works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka.

    Vikram Kirloskar passed away last month due to a heart attack.
