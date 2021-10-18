MARKET NEWS

Zerodha down: Company informs users of possible issues with stocks sale

The company said it is experiencing issues with CDSL and will resolve the issue soon

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST
Online brokering firm Zerodha.

Online brokering firm Zerodha.


Zerodha has informed users that they may face issue with authorising stocks sale. The company said it is experiencing issues with CDSL and are in touch to resolve the issue.

The notice was posted on the official company Twitter account on October 18 and also on its website, stating: “You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest.” (sic)

image (2)

Users also got a notification informing them about the technical glitch.

image (1)

Further, another CDSL-registered platform Groww also posted about technical difficulties on its app page. The notice states there is an issue with the CDSL TPIN, adding: "CDSL is facing issues in verifying sell orders with TPIN. Their team is working on it."

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates...
Tags: #Business #India #Zerodha
first published: Oct 18, 2021 10:39 am

