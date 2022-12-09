Yes Bank gets RBI letters, gears up to engage with CA Basque Investments, Verventa

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 17.50 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the private sector lender said that its planned stake sale to Carlyle Group and Advent International has received conditional approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 9 said it has received two letters from the Reserve Bank of India pertaining to its deals with CA Basque Investments and Verventa Holdings Limited.

The bank plans to engage with the investors to complete its fund raising. “Pursuant to this, the bank shall now engage with the investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective investment agreements,” Yes Bank said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details