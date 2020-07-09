Work from home | TCS to get 5% of employees back to office by September

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced it will bring back 5 percent of its workforce to offices globally by September. At present, only a percent of its employees work out of office globally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons after announcing its Q1 FY21 result, Milind Lakkad, EVP and Global Head, Human Resources, TCS, said, “We are in no hurry to get our employees to office. We are very conservative in bringing people to work. Our strategy will vary depending on the COVID-19 situation in each country and each city.”

The management expects it will have only 5 percent of its workforce coming to office by the September-end. Also, these employees will have to be in office only 25 percent of the time, aligning with its Vision 25x25.

The company believes that by 2025, only 25 percent of its associates will need to work out of facilities at any point of time. Also, employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work.

This model has been made possible by the Secured Borderless Workspaces (SBWS), which is secure, agile and has earned clients’ confidence, the management said. The company has also ramped up its security operations to monitor over four lakh endpoint devices that are connected remotely.

TCS employed about 4.43 lakh employees at the end of June.

However, that does not mean investments are not happening in physical campus infrastructure. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said the company is investing in dual operating model, both campuses and SBWS.

NG Subramaniam, COO, TCS, said, “All 118 delivery centres and campuses are now open and have significantly altered the way it will function taking in to account regulation aspects and guidelines that we receive from authorities and prioritising employee safety.”

This includes establishing safe operating zones, where maximum 100-120 people will be operating whenever they come to office. Other initiatives include contact tracing and monitoring the way employees reach office, interact with people and way they move. All this so that employees travelling to and from are safe in office and also at home, he added.

TCS registered a revenue of $5,059 million for the first quarter, down 7.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. The growth in revenue was led by life sciences and healthcare vertical whereas other such as banking and financial services, manufacturing and retail saw negative growth. Also read: TCS Q1 results: COVID-19 weighs on net profit, services see traction — here are the top six takeaways