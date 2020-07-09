TCS Q1 misses estimates, profit falls 13% to Rs 7,008 crore, but deal wins remain robust

The country's top IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 9 flagged off the June quarter earnings season by reporting profit at Rs 7,008 crore, down 12.9 percent QoQ dented by lockdown-led supply and demand challenges.

The year-on-year fall in profit stood at 13.8 percent, which partially impacted by other income that declined 67.8 percent YoY (down 19 percent QoQ) to Rs 456 crore in Q1FY21.

Consolidated revenue declined 4.1 percent sequentially to Rs 38,322 crore in quarter ended June 2020 impacted by all segments barring BFSI. However, revenue increased 0.4 percent year-on-year.

Dollar revenue was down 7.1 percent QoQ at $5,059 million in Q1FY21, whiler revenue in constant currency for the quarter dropped 6.9 percent QoQ, which was much higher decline than the analysts’ estimates of around 6 percent. Constant currency revenue growth in Q4FY19 was at 3 percent and 10.6 percent in Q1FY19.

"The revenue impact of the pandemic played out broadly along the lines we had anticipated at the start of the quarter. It affected all verticals, with the exception of Life Sciences and Healthcare, with varying levels of impact. We believe it has bottomed out, and we should now start tracing our path to growth," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said.

"After an initial period of disruption, customers have now stabilized their operations and are now embarking on new beginnings to adapt and thrive in a post-pandemic world. We are seeing many customers focus on front-end transformation, resulting in significant traction for our products and services," he added.

Numbers missed analysts' expectations on all counts. Profit was estimated at Rs 7,690 crore on revenue of Rs 38,795 crore for the June quarter, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

But the deal wins remained robust at $6.9 billion for the June quarter 2020, against $8.9 billion in March quarter last year, and also against the average of last four quarters at $6.8 billion.

On the operating front, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 9.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9,048 crore and margin fell 148 bps to 23.61 percent in quarter ended June 2020, which both were below CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 9,442 crore and 24.34 percent respectively.

On the year-on-year basis, EBIT was down 1.8 percent, but margin expanded 231 bps for the quarter.

"TCS numbers missed estimates and numbers give a grim picture. Retail continue to getting challenging but BFSI surprised with some parts of US and UK services resumed with insurance, mortgage sectors working on, so the sector may get headwinds but services continue," Prakash Diwan of Altamount Capital told CNBC-TV18.

"Only worry is the depreciation in dollar, which is a reality and that could takeaways some gains. Hence that is the first sign of weakness, but hopeful that things could improve in subsequent quarters," Prakash Diwan said.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) was the only segment registered sequential growth, rising half a percent QoQ to Rs 15,282 crore in June quarter 2020, but others reported decline.

Revenue from manufacturing segment declined 7.9 percent sequentially to Rs 3,884 crore; and retail and consumer business down 11.5 percent to Rs 5,912 crore, while communication, media and technology segment reported a 3.8 percent QoQ decline at Rs 6,495 crore and others dropped 4.8 percent to Rs 6,749 crore in June quarter.

While addressing video press conference, Rajesh Gopinathan said the BFSI would recover in second half of FY21 and Europe would get back to growth through course of the year.

TCS said it continued to be the global industry benchmark in talent retention, with the IT services attrition rate (LTM) at 11.1 percent in June quarter.

Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share at the end of June quarter.

The stock gained 14 percent in the June quarter and rose 3.6 percent year-to-date to trade around its highest level of the year 2020, while Nifty IT index was up 15.6 percent during the quarter and down 6 percent year-to-date.

In a BSE filing on July 7, the company said it received nine complaints from investors, of which seven were disposed of and two remained unresolved at the end of the June quarter.