App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCF Q1 net profit declines 65% to Rs 7.98 crore

Total income increased to Rs 2,434.29 crore during April-June quarter of 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 1,955.96 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) on August 8 posted a 65.28 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 7.98 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. Net profit had stood at Rs 22.99 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 2,434.29 crore during April-June quarter of 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 1,955.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, rose to Rs 2,423 crore as against Rs 1,920.75 crore earlier.

Close

The company said the board has approved the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures in one or more series aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in the next 12 months through private placement mode, subject to the approval of shareholders.

related news

Shares of the company rose 1.43 per cent to settle at Rs 46.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 08:21 pm

tags #RCF #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.