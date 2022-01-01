PM releases Rs 20,900 crores to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Many of them brought along vegetables, sacks of flour and lentils, spices and cooking oil on their tractor-trollies, saying they have come prepared for a long haul. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farmers across India as the 10th instalment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme. Modi released the amount to beneficiaries at an event held through video conference.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

The money is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries. During the virtual event, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers.