you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala HC nod to screening of Anand Patwardhan's documentary 'Vivek'

Granting permission, subject to conditions, Justice Shaji P Chali directed the Kerala government to ensure that no law and order situation arises due to its screening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@charmyh
Image: Twitter/@charmyh

The Kerala High Court on June 26 permitted the screening of Anand Patwardhan's documentary 'Vivek' (Reason) at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had raised objections to the screening of the documentary as it felt that its theme was sensitive in nature and "might have law and order ramifications".

The documentary and short film festival is being held from June 21 to June 26.

The court directed that the documentary should not be screened anywhere else without the permission of the Censor Board and authorities concerned.

It also said that all directives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should be complied with while screening the documentary.

The court gave the direction on a plea filed by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, seeking to end the inordinate delay in providing censor exemption to the documentary, which highlights the murders of rationalist scholars by Hindu right-wing elements.

Patwardhan had joined as a second petitioner in the case.

The Kerala government impleaded itself in the case.

The Chalachitra Academy had deferred screening of the documentary to the last day of the film festival, hoping that it would get clearance before the festival ends.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Anand Patwardhan #film festival #India #Kerala High Court #Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

