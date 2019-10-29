App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro sets up engineering and innovation centre in Virginia, to create 200 jobs

Wipro is currently hiring graduates from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, University of Richmond and other local institutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT major Wipro on October 29 said it has set up an engineering and innovation centre in Virginia, US, a move that will create 200 additional jobs in the Richmond area by 2021. Wipro employs over 500 professionals across Virginia of whom 420 are in the Richmond area.

"Wipro's new 10,000 square-foot facility will focus on full-stack engineering solutions, customer experience and accelerators across cybersecurity, cloud, digital and DevOps," a statement said.

lt will also host customised visits, workshops on design thinking and innovation and projects featuring collaboration across different industries, it added.

Close

Wipro will also partner with local startups to share expertise and domain-focused use cases that can be scaled for the enterprise, benefiting large and small businesses.

related news

The Centre's technologies, training and expertise will also be made available to education professionals, community leaders and policy makers.

"Business agility and innovation are critical to succeed in the Digital Age, and the investment in our new engineering and innovation centre brings these two elements closer to our clients," Wipro Senior Vice President and Global Head (banking, financial services and insurance) Angan Guha said.

Wipro is currently hiring graduates from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Virginia, University of Richmond and other local institutions.

The Richmond office opening follows the launch of Wipro's Pivotal Software Centre of Excellence in Dallas and the Digital and Technology Centre in Minneapolis earlier this year.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #employment #Wipro

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.