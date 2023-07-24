Wipro, Pure Storage join hands for sustainable data centre technology

Wipro and Pure Storage to leverage their expertise to include sustainable technology industry best practices into clients’ technology infrastructure.

Technology services and consulting major Wipro on July 24 announced that Wipro FullStride Cloud has partnered with Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise data storage solutions, to help clients accelerate their sustainability journey through the power of technology.

According to a company press release, the goal of this collaboration is to allow customers to drive a sustainable data centre footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimise the environmental impact.

Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited, said, "Customers today are looking for sustainable technology infrastructure. Together with Pure Storage, we’re helping to meet this need in the area of data storage and in data centres. Our approach involves assessing, identifying, implementing, and monitoring sustainable technologies that optimise resource utilisation and manage down waste, emissions, and energy impacts."

Wipro and Pure Storage will leverage their expertise to include sustainable technology industry best practices into clients’ technology infrastructure, the release stated.

This will include implementing improvements, guided by global industry standards, in overall data centre footprint, direct carbon emissions in data storage systems and increased power efficiency, as per the release.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said “Working with Pure Storage's solutions as the cornerstone of a hybrid cloud storage strategy, we recently helped a joint customer improve application performance, reduce storage costs, enhance data protection and disaster recovery capabilities while reducing data centre storage footprint and carbon emissions by over 90 percent. Together, Wipro and Pure Storage can be a true transformation and strategic partner for enterprises today."

Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage said, "Pure and Wipro have a shared vision for sustainability, where organisations are able to dramatically decrease their environmental impact without compromising IT performance or experience. We are proud to partner with Wipro to help our joint customers achieve their sustainability goals."

Another priority will be e-waste reduction. Instead of the traditional method of replacing entire systems during hardware upgrades, the focus will now be on continually upgrading an array of components, the release further stated.

