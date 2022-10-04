Wipro asks employees to work from office for three days a week

Wipro had rolled out its salary hikes for employees in September as per schedule.

Wipro has called people back to its offices three days a week, and has informed its India employees that its campuses will be open for four days a week from October 10.

Those in leadership roles at the company will work out of offices three times a week, Wipro said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

“Starting October 10, Wipro's offices in India will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays,” the email sent by Wipro to employees states.

The email says it encourages employees to work from office on at least three of these four days.

“This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility,” the email read.

In its statement, Wipro said it has adopted a flexible and hybrid approach in its return-to-work policy.

"Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work," Wipro said in a statement.

India Inc has been putting in place plans to get employees back to offices, and Wipro's announcement comes after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) told employees to start working from the office three days a week. All TCS employees were told to return to the base locations where they were operating before the pandemic.

TCS had said that rostering will be done based on project requirements and will include a mix of freshers and experienced professionals.

Wipro has been in the eye of the storm over moonlighting after Chairman Rishad Premji said that the company fired 300 employees who were found to be working directly for one of their competitors.

While experts have said that moonlighting increased during the pandemic as employees were allowed to work from home and managers couldn't look over their shoulder, a nudge to return to work could suggest that this may be coming to an end.

Wipro had rolled out its salary hikes for employees in September as per schedule, and the company's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil had said that 96 percent of employees based on performance and eligibility criteria.