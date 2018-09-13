App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 02:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wipro and Anaplan partner to deliver best-in-class cloud enterprise performance management solutions

Wipro will leverage its strong consulting and execution expertise to deploy Anaplan's Connected Planning platform across customers' business functions

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wipro Limited and Anaplan, a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced a partnership to deliver cloud-based Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solutions that will simplify and automate core enterprise functions for clients, across industry sectors.

As part of this alliance, Wipro will leverage its strong consulting and execution expertise to deploy Anaplan's Connected Planning platform across customers' business functions.

Organizations, across industry sectors, are under pressure to upgrade their legacy EPM solutions to cloud-based solutions for faster decision-making to fuel business growth. However, the migration of enterprise applications from multiple legacy systems to the cloud is cumbersome, and a resource and cost-intensive process, if done manually or with several extracts, transform and load (ETL) products.

Using the Wipro Enterprise Cloud Accelerator (ECA), a one-click transformation solution, customers will be able to efficiently migrate their business applications from their existing on-premise solutions to the cloud-based Anaplan Connected Planning platform.

related news

Wipro in collaboration with Anaplan recently implemented the cloud-based, in-memory Anaplan Connected Planning solution for a leading European multinational energy management corporation. Leveraging this solution, the client achieved significant productivity gains and better utilization of their field-force through improved integration of data across different functions of their organization. The solution also helped them identify emerging business opportunities faster and thereby, strategize their investments and resource allocation more effectively.

"At Wipro, we harness leading-edge technologies to help accelerate our clients' digital journey," said Pallab Kumar Deb, Vice President and Global Head, Analytics, Wipro Limited. "Leveraging Anaplan's flexible, scalable, and collaborative Connected Planning platform, we have helped our clients make informed decisions, and develop faster and more effective business planning processes. We look forward to building on our partnership with Anaplan to help our customers meet their enterprise planning objectives."

"Companies make better business decisions when they connect data, people, and plans across the company," said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer, Anaplan. "As business process experts, Wipro understands the digital transformation process and together, we see immense opportunity to transform how closer connections between finance and operations can drive faster, more insightful decision making and concrete business impact for our customers."
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 01:45 pm

tags #Business #Technology #Wipro

