    Why this senior economist thinks Europe has a ‘new export powerhouse’

    Daniel Kral of Oxford Economics elaborated on the transformation of this central European country

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST
    A shot taken in Krakow, in south Poland. (Photo by Jade/Pexels)

    Poland is the new export powerhouse of Europe, according to a senior economist.

    Daniel Kral, Senior Economist at Oxford Economics, tweeted about the central European country’s transformation over the last two decades.

    “Impressive how Poland's trade balance has gone from a large deficit 20 years ago to a large surplus now - even surpassing Germany. Exports of goods and services now make up 65% of Poland's GDP, up from 25% in 2000,” he posted.

    Also read: The myth of the ‘Asian Century’

    “Poland is the new export powerhouse of Europe,” he added.

    EuropeTotal

    Sharing the above graph, Kral stated, “Poland is special *rocket emoji*”

    Poland is one of only two countries in the region that has “significantly expanded goods trade surpluses versus 2019, despite higher costs of imported energy”, he wrote. The other country is Denmark. Otherwise, it is services that have been driving small South European economies’ growth.

    “Surpluses on services trade have tended to grow in small South European economies, driving their growth outperformance,” wrote Kral.

    EU27GoodsServices

    He shared how outsourcing to Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) has been a win-win for the region and for Western Europe.

    He wrote, “In the last 20 years CEE became the manufacturing hub of Europe thanks to EU integration (stable predictable institutions) and foreign multinationals. Unlike in the US, there was no political backlash in Western Europe/Germany against outsourcing to CEE. It has been a win-win”.

    WestCEE

    Tags: #central and eastern Europe #Europe #European region #export growth #export hub #Poland
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 09:56 pm