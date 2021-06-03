WhatsApp changes stance on persistent reminders about new policy update

On May 20, the government had written to WhatsApp to withdraw or revise the new privacy policy by March 25, and warned action against the firm stating it has “various options” available to it under Indian law, in a letter.

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has changed its stance on persistent updates on the new privacy policy that came into effect on May 15.

The Centre in a petition to the Delhi High Court on June 3 said that WhatsApp is spamming users with notifications to try and coerce them into accepting the new policies and transfer the existing user base before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) bill comes into effect.

“Considering the majority of users who have seen the update have accepted, we'll continue to display a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update and reminding those who haven’t had a chance to do so to review and accept. We currently have no plans for these reminders to become persistent and to limit the functionality of the app,” WhatsApp FAQ on the new privacy policy reads.

Terming the WhatsApp’s new privacy policy “anti-user”, the Indian government told the Delhi High Court that the chat platform is trying to trick people into giving consent.

In the affidavit filed with the court states that by flashing notifications at a regular intervals, the company is forcing people to accept the 2021 privacy policy before the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill becomes the law.

In response to the government’s demand on May 24, WhatsApp said it will not limit the functionality but will continue send reminders on the update, but stood by its policy. “We hope this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business. We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP law comes into effect,” the company said in a statement earlier.