Want key points on hallmarking on BIS website, in FAQs: Gem and Jewellery Council writes to Piyush Goyal

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has written to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on July 3, seeking inclusion of hallmarking information on the website and frequently asked questions (FAQs) section of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The GJC in its statement noted the BIS website and FAQs fail to capture many key points on hallmarking, which were discussed by the industry and government and this is causing “confusion and disruption amongst jewellers”, PTI reported.

It added that the FAQs are “ambiguous and lack clarity” causing “confusion, immense unrest and disruption amongst jewellers”.

“The website and FAQs do not mention or capture several key points discussed during a meeting between the industry stakeholders and the government, held on June 15, 2021. A very important point of one-time registration for jewellers and no renewal with BIS is still not clearly mentioned in the FAQs on the BIS website. Another significant point about hallmarking being applicable only at the first point of sale is also missing,” GJC Chairman Ashish Pethe pointed out.

Other points missed include manufacturers being allowed to use their own logo in hallmarked jewellery, the usage of a business-to-business customer logo, and login, Pethe added.

He also complained that BIS is initiating the six-digit Hallmarking unique ID (HUID) on jewellers “indirectly” through assaying and hallmarking centres (AHCs), despite previous communication stating that the issue will be taken by a high-level committee.

Another complaint was that early discussion clarified that HUID and digitisation would be limited to AHCs, but the FAQs mentions this under ‘Mandatory System’ with details that a registered jeweller has to visit the BIS portal to upload jewellery items before sending goods for hallmarking.