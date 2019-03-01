App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara to start daily flights from Dibrugarh to Bagdogra, Delhi from April 3

The airline said booking is now open and tickets for Bagdogra-Dibrugarh flight as well as Dibrugarh-Bagdogra flight are available at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,399.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Vistara Airlines on Friday announced that it will start daily flights from Dibrugarh in Assam to Bagdogra in West Bengal from April 3 this year. Moreover, from April 3, the airline stated that the same aircraft would then head to Delhi daily, making it a Dibrugarh-Delhi flight via Bagdogra.

The airline added that tickets for Delhi-Dibrugarh as well as Dibrugarh-Delhi are available at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 4999.

The Dibrugarh to Bagdogra flight would depart at 12.25 pm daily and arrive at 1.35 pm. This aircraft would then leave from Bagdogra at 2.10 pm daily and would arrive at Delhi on 4.30 pm, according to the airline's press statement.

The Delhi to Bagdogra flight would leave at 7.55 am and arrive at 10.am daily. This aircraft would then depart for Dibrugarh at 10.35 am daily and arrive at 11.50 am, according to the airline's press statement.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "Hot on the heels of our announcement of service to Raipur, this announcement of service to Dibrugarh is the second in a series of flight additions Vistara has planned starting this summer.”
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 11:25 am

