    Visaka Industries to invest Rs 120 crore in new board plant in West Bengal

    A senior corporate official announced on Tuesday that Visaka Industries Limited, a provider of building materials solutions, will invest Rs 120 crore in the construction of a sustainable fibre cement boards factory in the Paschim Medinipur region of West Bengal.

    PTI
    August 10, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Building materials solution company Visaka Industries Limited will be investing Rs 120 crore in setting up a sustainable fibre cement boards plant in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, a senior company official said on Tuesday. This will be Visaka’s fifth fibre cement boards plant and the first such unit in the state. The company has one more plant in the same district for cement roof sheets.

    The company is expanding capacity as fibre cement board has high demand, the official said. The new factory will have a manufacturing capacity of 72000 meters and it will be powered by an in-house solar roof. The company will start work on the new project at the earliest.

    ”With an investment of Rs 120 crore, we are choosing to expand our manufacturing capacity. The market would be not only in West Bengal but also for other states of East India, in response to rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials,” Visaka Industries Joint MD Vamsi Gaddam said. The plant is expected to create job opportunities for 500 people in the area. The company claimed that Vnext board, which is India’s largest selling brand of fibre cement boards, is a sustainable product and has already helped save over 5,00,000 trees.
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 08:21 am
