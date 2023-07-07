Vinod Khosla explains why you should not be betting on foundational model like OpenAI

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla.

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla has said he will not recommend betting on as large a foundational model as OpenAI.

Speaking at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave via video conferencing on July 7, Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures and investor in OpenAI, said: “We had bet on OpenAI some years ago when everyone was calling it a 'silly investment'. There will be a new development environment in the US, due to a large language model (LLM) based apps. "

He further elaborated that investors have been very cautious in India as they concentrate on revenue too much and not on building assets.

“There is not a single example where I have used an IRR (internal rate of return) calculation to decide whether to invest or not at Khosla Ventures. Too much founder friendliness or revenue is right. Founders should be treated like a child, and saying yes to everything will spoil them and you'll do them a disservice. Completely controlling then means they won't be Innovative and creative. You help them be better entrepreneurs,” the billionaire venture capitalist emphasised.

Khosla pointed out that India is very aligned with Western values. New Delhi and the West are going to be inevitably aligned. India can have more global companies and what is happening with China actually enhances the interest in investing in India.

Artificial intelligence's (AI’s) potential in enhancing India's tech ecosystem is vast, among the youth in particular.

