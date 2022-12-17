Twitter to have mute, block signals as downvotes, announces Elon Musk

(File image)

Twitter boss Elon Musk, who came under fire for blocking accounts of journalists and later restored them, has announced that the microblogging site will start incorporating mute and block signals from Blue Verified accounts as downvotes.



Twitter will start incorporating mute & block signals from Blue Verified (not Legacy Blue) as downvotes

On December 12, Twitter Inc relaunched a revamped version of its subscription service Twitter Blue at a higher price for Apple users, the company said in a tweet.

The revamped service allowed subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification.

Also, Elon Musk said late Friday he would reinstate the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended after he accused them of endangering his family.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," the Twitter owner tweeted.

Musk carried out a Twitter poll asking whether he should restore the suspended accounts now or in a week's time. Nearly 59 percent of the 3.69 million who took part said he should restore the accounts now.

Few days ago, Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the EU and UN after suspending the accounts of half a dozen prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post.