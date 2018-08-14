Trump signs bill stopping US government from using Huawei, ZTE technology

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill imposing a ban on government and government contractors' use of technology from Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE.

The ban is a component of the Defense Authorization Act, which was signed by Trump. The ban will go into effect over the next two years, according to a report by The Verge.

In June, an amendment was passed by the US Senate that would have reinstated a trade ban on ZTE. However, this was not accepted by the House.

The Congress however, decided to restrict the US government or anybody working with the government from using technology from Huawei, ZTE and various other Chinese communications firms.

Some parts from these companies may however be permitted, as they cannot access or view any information.

According to the report, Huawei has called the ban a “random addition” to the Defense Bill and has also said that this ban is “ineffective, misguided, and unconstitutional.”

Huawei has also said that the ban would increase costs for consumers and businesses and that it failed to “identify real security risks or improve supply chain security,” according to the report.