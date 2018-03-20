Titan eyeing 20-25% annual growth rate, targeting 10% market share: MD

Bhaskar Bhat, MD, Titan in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about the outlook for the company in terms of demand post the Nirav Modi issue

Bhat said these kind of issues do have a temporary impact but the overall trend is secular. Regulatory measures like demonetisation, GST, introduction of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the withdrawal of that have in fact helped organised players like Titan in the jewellery space, he added.

Some news reports regarding cheating on diamond quality etc did create suspicion amongst consumer but Tanishq with the Tata brand has the respect and regard of its consumers. The company overall has benefited even more, he said.

However, the sector is under stress due to these scams and the banks are reluctant to lend, said Bhat adding that their business has not been impacted per se because of their strong balance sheet.

He said they are a small market share player in the big sized jewellery industry.

They are targeting a 10 percent market share overall, which will require them to grow at 20-25 percent annually every year, he said, adding that they are confident of achieving that growth rate. For studded jewellery they are targeting higher than 20-25 percent.