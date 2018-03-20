App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Titan eyeing 20-25% annual growth rate, targeting 10% market share: MD

They are targeting a 10 percent market share overall, which will require them to grow at 20-25 percent annually every year, said ﻿Bhaskar Bhat, MD, Titan.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Bhaskar Bhat, MD, Titan in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about the outlook for the company in terms of demand post the Nirav Modi issue

Bhat said these kind of issues do have a temporary impact but the overall trend is secular. Regulatory measures like demonetisation, GST, introduction of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the withdrawal of that have in fact helped organised players like Titan in the jewellery space, he added.

Some news reports regarding cheating on diamond quality etc did create suspicion amongst consumer but Tanishq with the Tata brand has the respect and regard of its consumers. The company overall has benefited even more, he said.

However, the sector is under stress due to these scams and the banks are reluctant to lend, said Bhat adding that their business has not been impacted per se because of their strong balance sheet.

He said they are a small market share player in the big sized jewellery industry.

They are targeting a 10 percent market share overall, which will require them to grow at 20-25 percent annually every year, he said, adding that they are confident of achieving that growth rate. For studded jewellery they are targeting higher than 20-25 percent.

For the entire discussion, watch video

tags #Business #Titan Company

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC