Tippling Point | The unusual story of Hine, one of the world’s most famous cognacs

The story of one of the most famous cognacs in the world surprisingly doesn't begin from France, the homeland of this unique version of brandy.

The seed in fact had germinated in England, from across the Channel.

In the 18th century Thomas Hine, a linen merchant in the Dorset market town of Beaminster, England, nurtured a dream of creating his own blend of fine Cognac. Wasn't that a far-fetched dream conjured by a man held up in England? Thomas, without being a bit dejected, sent the youngest of his 11 sons, again named Thomas, to France in order to learn the fine art of making Cognac. Right from the horse's mouth. Right from the Cognac region itself.

But first, the dreamer insisted, his son had to imbibe the language and culture of the new place.

The young 16-year-old lad, Thomas, made all the way to Jarnac, a small town east of Cognac, and joined a reputed cognac producer as a personal assistant to its head. Poor lad! But he could not have guessed he came to the country at the most unfortunate of times!

Not the best of times

It was the 18th century and France was in the throes of a revolution. Soon Thomas along with many other foreigners accused of espionage and treason were arrested and thrown into the nearby château de Jarnac as prisoners. His employer intervened on Thomas' behalf and somehow got him released.

Once he breathed fresh air Thomas resumed his arduous work of materialising the dream of his father. Meanwhile, he fell in love with Elizabeth, his patron's daughter Francoise Elizabeth. Wedding bells rang.

When Thomas' father-in-law died in 1817, his widow didn't have to think twice about who the predecessor would be. She chose the Englishman over her own sons to take up the family business — a reward for Thomas' hard work, commitment and dedication. Just think. The 16-year-old boy who came all the way from England chasing his father's dream now owned a reputed Cognac making company in France.

As a first move, Thomas renamed the company as Thomas Hine & Co.

In no time, his deep knowledge in finance along with his acumen in business took the reputation of the Hine company to dizzying heights. But Thomas never forgot his roots. Hine was one of the first Cognac producers to ship casks and glass demi-johns directly to connoisseurs across the Channel. In order to facilitate business, the company set up offices in London as well.

In safe hands

When in 1822, Thomas contracted pneumonia and died at the age of 47, his cognac was in safe hands as his 15-year-old son Thomas Daniel Hine took charge.

Hine's link back to his homeland, England was not only familial.

The company discovered that the unique British climate was beneficial to Cognac as it slowly matured in oak casks unlike what happens under a French sun. Why not take the stuff to England to see how it develops inside the casks! That explains the existing practice of sending a portion of cognac (Hine) after a few months of sitting in the cellars in Jarnac, France straight to England to continue its delicate ageing process.

You must know that the fine bouquet of flavours one identifies with "Early landed" Hine cognac today blooms from this fine marriage of two different climates. Authorities say that some of these productions distilled in France spend 20 years in the UK inside casks for ageing before they are sent back to Hine in France to get them bottled.

Such attention to quality never goes unnoticed.

Since 1962, Hine has been rewarded with the status of being the official Cognac of the British royal family. The company may display the royal arms and the legend 'by appointment" on its ads. Ever imagined being a guest to Queen Elizabeth? Now you know what you may get to treat your taste buds with. Sip royally.