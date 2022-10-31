Tilaknagar Industries to acquire 19.50% stake in Incredible Spirits for Rs 1 crore

Indian-made foreign liquor manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries Ltd on Monday said it will acquire 19.50 per cent equity stake in Pune-based startup Incredible Spirits for Rs 1 crore.
The acquisition will offer the company an opportunity to participate in the fast-growing alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) market, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL) said in a statement.
Incredible Spirits Pvt Ltd (ISPL) was founded in 2020 by former alco-bev industry professionals Arun Raina and Pranav Teredesai. It sells alcoholic RTD products under the brand name SWIGGER.
"Modern-day consumers are looking for a premium, convenient and an enjoyable drinking experience which is providing a fillip to liquor-based RTD beverages," TIL Chairman and MD Amit Dahanukar said.
The company said the equity investment is being made from its internal resources immediately on signing of definitive agreements.