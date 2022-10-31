English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tilaknagar Industries to acquire 19.50% stake in Incredible Spirits for Rs 1 crore

    The acquisition will offer the company an opportunity to participate in the fast-growing alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) market, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL) said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 31, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Indian-made foreign liquor manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries Ltd on Monday said it will acquire 19.50 per cent equity stake in Pune-based startup Incredible Spirits for Rs 1 crore.

    The acquisition will offer the company an opportunity to participate in the fast-growing alcoholic ready-to-drink (RTD) market, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL) said in a statement.

    Incredible Spirits Pvt Ltd (ISPL) was founded in 2020 by former alco-bev industry professionals Arun Raina and Pranav Teredesai. It sells alcoholic RTD products under the brand name SWIGGER.

    "Modern-day consumers are looking for a premium, convenient and an enjoyable drinking experience which is providing a fillip to liquor-based RTD beverages," TIL Chairman and MD Amit Dahanukar said.

    The company said the equity investment is being made from its internal resources immediately on signing of definitive agreements.

    Close
    Alcoholic beverages and hospitality industry veteran, Manpreet Uppal is also making an investment of Rs 1 crore in ISPL on the same terms as TIL, which is known for its premium brandy brand Mansion House. PTI RKL DRR
    PTI
    Tags: #alcoholic beverages #hospitality industry #Incredible Spirits #liquor manufacturer #Tilaknagar Industries
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 02:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.