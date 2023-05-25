Thomson to invest Rs 200 crore to set up washing machine plant

Thomson also launched new series of TVs and washing machines for its Indian consumers (Representative Image)

French consumer electronics brand Thomson, which is operating in India through its brand licensee Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 200 crore for a washing machine plant.

As per the new announcement, the company will set up a state-of-the-art plant for semi-automatic washing machines.

Besides, the company also launched new series of TVs and washing machines for its Indian consumers, which would be available on online marketplace Flipkart.

SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said: "With our new investment of Rs 200 crore towards the wash plant and our collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident to strengthen our presence in the category further. We are always very enthused to offer new products with the best of technology to our customers and Thomson has a huge lineup of 25 models that we plan to launch in the rest of the year." This is the fifth year of operation of the brand Thomson in India. The brand re-entered the Indian market in 2018 with its line-up of smart TVs. Since then it has expanded into several verticals.

"Thomson will continue its efforts to tap the vast untapped market potential that India presents," it said.

On Thursday, Thomson launched an all-new FA series TVs with Realtek processor, Google TVs with 4k display and an all-new series of semi-automatic washing machines in 9 kg, 10 kg, 11 kg and 12 kg categories.