This week in personal finance: How to guard your portfolio against currency wars; when to fire your financial advisor

The stock market has been on a roll and the BSE Sensex crossed the 38,000 mark for the first time this week. While there are views that the market could be headed towards fresh highs, the rich valuations of stocks definitely call for caution among investors.

Among the various risks, one of those flagged by the RBI Governor, Urjit Patel was that of the likelihood of a global currency war. In the recent monetary policy review, Patel said: “A few months of turbulence are already behind us. It looks like this is going to continue, but for how long I do not know. Trade conflicts have evolved into tariff wars and now we are possibly at the beginning of a currency war.”

A currency war is when a nation deliberately devalues its currency and joins other countries to compete with them. If it happens it would definitely impact investors’ wealth. In our story how to protect your investment in a currency war, we explain what a currency war means, its impacts on investors and what you, the investor, should do in case it breaks out.

During the bull run of markets, there are instances when investment and financial advisors take advantage of the euphoria and push products which are not suited for the investor’s needs.

Some of these ‘advisors’ may not be properly qualified to advise on individual’s financial matters. It is common for agents, financial distributors, and bank relationship managers to double up as financial advisors.

If you are stuck in a relationship with a financial advisor who has not been acting in your best interest, it is best to put an end to it at the earliest.

But how would you know when to sack your financial advisor? We discuss this in our story on 7 warning signs that show it's time for you to fire your financial advisor.

Investing through mutual funds is catching up greater pace every year. With stock markets on a roll, the mutual fund route could be the best one for an investor looking to gain from the equities, especially for those who are not experts on stock picking or do not have time to do their own research. Mutual funds provide the advantage of your money being handled by experts.

However, even while handing your money to a fund house for investment gains you should know the basics of mutual funds to ensure that your money is going to where you want. There are many options for an investor. In our story for first-time investors in mutual funds, we share the various options one can choose as per the investing time horizon and requirements.

While opting for a mutual fund, Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is the most favoured route to plough in their money in various schemes. However, the understanding of SIPs is of importance for those who opt for this route. We tell you how SIPs work and why you should opt for it.