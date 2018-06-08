These 18 stocks have gained over 1000% in both of the last 2 decades

Those invested in mid-cap and small-cap stocks are bound to have burnt their fingers in recent times. Both categories of stocks have largely been in a free fall.

However, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have only fallen around 4 percent from their all-time highs.

When a market crashes, the first instinct of most investors would be to sell off their positions and exit. Similarly, when things are looking rosy, one could be tempted to chase the profit that can be made.

But if the past is anything to go by, patient investors, those that are in it for the long haul, have made good on their investments more often than not.

Moneycontrol analysed stocks that have made a fortune for those who stayed invested in them over the last couple of decades. (1998 to 2008 and 2008 to 2018, as on June 5)

To check their consistency, we broke the 20-year period into two separate decades and mapped their performance to see if they have returned 1000 percent to their investors in both decades.

The reason behind splitting their performance up into two separate decades is that a lot of stocks returned spectacularly in one of them but performed below par in the other.

Only 18 stocks cleared the filters we used. Among them, Eicher Motors, Shree Cements and Vinati Organics were the star performers, having returned 2,000-10,000 percent in both decades.

As is evident from the table above, one would have become a crorepati if he or she had invested just Rs 10,000 in stocks like Eicher Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems, and Vinati Organics for a period of 20 years.