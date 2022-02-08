MARKET NEWS

    business

    Ideas For Profit | CMS Info Systems: Stock poised for further upside despite 18% run up since listing

    CMS Info Systems should see good margin expansion along with strong revenue growth for years to come. MC Pro expects the company's revenue to grow around 20 percent over the next three years, and EBITDA margins reach 27 percent during the same period. Watch this video to uncover CMS' multiple growth drivers that we are betting on.

