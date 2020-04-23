Tech workers in critical functions must be treated as essential services: NASSCOM

American President Donald Trump in his executive order banning immigration temporarily, said healthcare workers and those working to combat COVID-19 will be exempt from the ban. However, review on non-immigrant visas such as H-1B after 30 days has raised concerns.

Shivendra Singh, Vice President and Head, Global Trade Development, NASSCOM, said the industry body, “Key point to note is that exemptions to certain categories of workers such as healthcare workers.”

“At NASSCOM we support these objectives,” he added.

"We also believe that while there is need for the healthcare sector, those who are essential tech should also be considered,” Singh pointed out.

According to the order, “Any alien seeking to enter the United States on an immigrant visa as a physician, nurse, or other healthcare professionals; to perform medical research or other research intended to combat the spread of COVID-19; or to perform work essential to combating, recovering from, or otherwise alleviating the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or their respective designees” will be exempted."

However, there will be a review of non-immigrant visas, like H-1B.

“Within 30 days of the effective date of this proclamation, the Secretary of Labor and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, shall review nonimmigrant programs and shall recommend to me other measures appropriate to stimulate the United States economy and ensure the prioritization, hiring, and employment of United States workers,” the order said.

This would impact the thousands of H-1B workers in the US, who are primarily working in the tech space.

According to Singh, these tech workers are involved in critical projects such as powering the critical infrastructure needed in the hospitals during a crisis, involved in the research to find a cure for the virus and the remote infrastructure that is now needed for online education.

Singh said before the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labour takes any call on the issue, it should take recommendations from relevant people on the same.

The committee should also look into the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, which issues guidance to support the healthcare sector during the pandemic that involves tech workforce before taking any subsequent actions.

On whether NASSCOM would share commendations, Singh said, "As a process when we are given opportunity we will provide our views and recommendations directly to the US side and through GOI."