TeamTrees | Elon Musk donates to plant a million trees, changes Twitter name to 'Treelon'

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to "Treelon" after donating money to plant one million trees.

Musk, the chief executive officer (CEO) of SpaceX, donated $1 million ($1 per tree), making it the highest contribution so far towards the effort.



For Treebeard

— Treelon (@elonmusk) October 30, 2019

After changing his name, Musk tweeted “For Treebeard”, a reference to a character in the fantasy novel series The Lord of the Rings.

The initiative, called #TeamTrees, was started by famous American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the online name “Mr Beast”. The project’s aim is to raise money to plant 20 million trees by January 1, 2020.

The funds go to the Arbor Day Foundation. Popular YouTubers have been asking their followers to contribute towards the cause.

So far over 7.7 million trees have been planted, according to the initiative’s website.

Mr Beast tweeted a response to the Musk's contribution, saying he "can't stop smiling".

Following Musk’s donation, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, too, gave money to plant 150,000 trees.

YouTube joined the conversation as well, saying the company will match the Musk’s donation.

Can confirm it's legit. And we'll match the next million to keep #TeamTrees growing