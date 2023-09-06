TCS to develop 'future-ready' digital services for JLR

Both TCS and JLR are part of the Tata group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on September 6 announced that it has entered into an agreement with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to develop "future-ready" digital services for the luxury carmaker's clients.

As per the pact, TCS will help JLR to transform, simplify and manage its digital services, and "build a new future-ready, strategic technology architecture that will support the latter’s 'Reimagine' strategy," a media release stated.

The services that TCS will provide include application development and maintenance, enterprise infrastructure management, cloud migration, cybersecurity and data services, it added.

According to TCS, the partnership will enable a "leaner, more agile and scalable operating model" for JLR as it would be leveraging new technologies to transform core IT operations. This will deliver "substantial savings for JLR over the next five years", thereby unlocking free cash flow to reinvest into the future, it added.

"This is a truly bi-modal partnership where the efficiencies from leaner operations will help fund the new digital core, while our contextual knowledge and expertise will de-risk and accelerate that transformation,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Group Head - Manufacturing, TCS.

Apart from this contract, TCS is also partnering with JLR to help accelerate its vision of modern luxury client experience tailored to different markets globally, the release noted.

TCS's capabilities and "deep understanding of our business" will further enhance JLR's ability to "transform and simplify our Digital estate at pace, ensuring we can deliver a modern luxury experience for our clients", added Nigel Blenkinsop, Executive Director, Enterprise Performance & Quality, JLR.

In the trading session on September 6, the shares of TCS closed at Rs 3,429.85 apiece on the BSE, which was marginally higher by 0.06 percent as against the previous day's close.