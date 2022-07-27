Tata Steel to jointly create end-to-end mining solutions with Aarav Unmanned Systems

Tata Steel will also work jointly with AUS to provide drone-based solutions including mine analytics and geotechnical mapping to Tata Steel group companies.

Tata Steel on July 22 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), a Bangalore-based startup providing end-to-end drone solutions for effective mine management.

Through this collaboration, AUS will focus on conducting remote mine monitoring for Tata Steel to improve safety and productivity at the mines. Tata Steel will also work jointly with AUS to provide drone-based solutions including mine analytics and geotechnical mapping to Tata Steel group companies.

This is not the first time that AUS will work with Tata Steel. Earlier in 2021, AUS was awarded multiple long-term contracts from various business verticals of Tata Steel to provide advanced drone-based enterprise solutions.

On the current partnership, DB Sundara Ramam, Vice President, Raw Materials, Tata Steel, said: “We see enormous potential in redefining core mining processes such as exploration and mine planning using drone data and adequate analytics.”

“These end-to-end mining solutions are economical, demand fewer on-foot exploration requirements, and improve production, efficiency, and site safety,” Ramam said.

Commenting on the partnership, Vipul Singh, Founder and CEO, Aarav Unmanned Systems, said: “The accuracy, reliability, and consistency of data is critical in the mining sector, and our solutions will be able to improve Tata Steel’s productivity & efficiency and contribute to modernise their mining operations.”