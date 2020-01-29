App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sons may seek TCS' help to clear AGR dues: Report

The Supreme Court is expected to hear modification pleas by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Telservices this week for extension of the deadline to pay the AGR dues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Sons may seek help from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) if it needs to immediately clear adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues owed by Tata Teleservices, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The group is working on arranging funds to pay AGR dues worth nearly Rs 14,000 crore owed by Tata Teleservices, the report added.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear modification plea by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices this week for the extension of deadline to pay the AGR dues.

Close

Tata Sons is concerned about the impact of the hefty payment, the report said. “But we are realistic of the importance to have a payment plan in place,” a source told the paper.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Tata Sons declined to comment when approached by The Economic Times.

Tata Sons board has discussed the matter and is closely monitoring the capital allocation and return on capital of its subsidiaries, the report added.

“It is an unreasonably huge amount, but we are aware that we have a reputation to protect of paying off every single due owed by group companies,” a source told the publication.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) gave telecom players a deadline of January 23 to clear pending AGR dues.

On October 24, the Supreme Court approved an expanded definition of AGR to include revenues from non-telecom sources. This rule applies to any company that has a telecom license even if it does not form the bulk of their business.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Tata Sons #TCS

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.