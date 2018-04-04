App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 03, 2018 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Communications to deploy 5000 IoT enabled smart gas metres in Mumbai

"Tata Communications is working with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to deploy 5,000 smart gas metres in Mumbai. The new smart metres will give households and businesses unprecedented visibility and control over their gas usage, and enable MGL to enhance operational efficiencies," Tata Communications said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications today said it will deploy 5,000 smart gas metres for natural gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Limited in Mumbai.

"Tata Communications is working with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to deploy 5,000 smart gas metres in Mumbai. The new smart metres will give households and businesses unprecedented visibility and control over their gas usage, and enable MGL to enhance operational efficiencies," Tata Communications said in a statement.

MGL's new smart metres will be equipped with Tata Communications' public Internet of Things (IoT) network. The technology that will be used for installing metres will enable MGL to simultaneously monitor thousands of smart metres and customers will not have to manually check their gas metre readings.

“We look forward to working with MGL and other innovative utility companies, as they harness the power of IoT to improve the way they serve their customers and manage all aspects of their operations,” VS Shridhar, Senior Vice President and Head for Internet of Things, Tata Communications, said.

related news

The global smart gas metre market is set to grow from around USD 1.59 billion in 2016 to USD 2.27 billion by 2021 and it is expected that there will be around 130 million smart metres across India in the next three years, according to the statement.

“Smart metres connected to Tata Communications' IoT network will enable households and businesses to access insights on their gas usage in real-time using an interactive online dashboard,” Rajeev Mathur, Managing Director Mahanagar Gas Ltd, said.

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Communications

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.