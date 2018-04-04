Tata Communications to deploy 5000 IoT enabled smart gas metres in Mumbai

Digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications today said it will deploy 5,000 smart gas metres for natural gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Limited in Mumbai.

"Tata Communications is working with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to deploy 5,000 smart gas metres in Mumbai. The new smart metres will give households and businesses unprecedented visibility and control over their gas usage, and enable MGL to enhance operational efficiencies," Tata Communications said in a statement.

MGL's new smart metres will be equipped with Tata Communications' public Internet of Things (IoT) network. The technology that will be used for installing metres will enable MGL to simultaneously monitor thousands of smart metres and customers will not have to manually check their gas metre readings.

“We look forward to working with MGL and other innovative utility companies, as they harness the power of IoT to improve the way they serve their customers and manage all aspects of their operations,” VS Shridhar, Senior Vice President and Head for Internet of Things, Tata Communications, said.

The global smart gas metre market is set to grow from around USD 1.59 billion in 2016 to USD 2.27 billion by 2021 and it is expected that there will be around 130 million smart metres across India in the next three years, according to the statement.

“Smart metres connected to Tata Communications' IoT network will enable households and businesses to access insights on their gas usage in real-time using an interactive online dashboard,” Rajeev Mathur, Managing Director Mahanagar Gas Ltd, said.