Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy in talks to acquire Uber Eats India: Report

For Uber, this acquisition is seen as a strategy to reduce losses on a global level as it prepares for a possible public offering.

Moneycontrol News
Naspers-backed Swiggy is in talks to acquire the food-delivery arm of global ride hailing firm Uber -- Uber Eats India, in what could be seen as one of the biggest consolidation moves in the food-tech market.

The deal is in the final stage of negotiation said a report by The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol independently could not verify the report.

As per the report, the transaction is expected to be a share swap with Uber receiving around 10 percent stake in the domestic food-tech firm Swiggy, which was last valued at $3.3 billion.

Swiggy last raised $1 billion in one of the biggest single financing round in the Indian food-tech industry in December.

The company which had already created a huge barrier to entry for rivals, with this round it will further make the market more competitive for rivals such as Info Edge-backed Zomato, which is also in the market to raise a fresh round of funding.

Zomato last raised $210 million from Alibaba's payment affiliate Ant Financial in October.

For Uber, this acquisition is seen as a strategy to reduce losses on a global level as it prepares for a possible public offering.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 08:21 am

