Sundar Pichai, five others booked for copyright infringement after filmmaker Suneel Darshan files FIR

Sundar Pichai (File image)

Mumbai Police on January 26 booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai & 5 other company officials for Copyright Act violation.

The case has been registered after filmmaker Suneel Darshan filed a complaint saying said that the company allowed unauthorized persons to upload his 2017 film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube, news agency ANI has reported.

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.com, Darshan said, “This case, in particular, relates to a movie that I had released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to the movies before that. This movie has billions of views. I have been emailing them and there’s a lack of response from their end."

"Who wants to take on anyone who is so monstrous? I have great respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system," he further added.

He further told the daily, “I am not trying to gain publicity at all. I am only trying to put facts on record. I don’t intend anything more than that. As a filmmaker and a copyright owner, I have certain rights and when you mercilessly infringe them, then what should I do? I am a helpless person."

The 2017 film was written, produced and directed by Suneel Darshan and stars Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez and Upen Patel in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are among the Padma Bhushan awardees this year.