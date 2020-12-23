MARKET NEWS

WPIL share price surges 16% after bagging orders worth Rs 851 crore; volumes spike

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 6.44 times and was trading with volumes of 82,869 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,594 shares, an increase of 864.31 percent.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 02:02 PM IST
 
 
WPIL share price surged over 16 percent intraday on December 23 after the company won two projects.

WPIL has received letters of intent from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam for two projects for an aggregate amount of Rs 851.31 crore to be executed in over 30 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 577.00, up Rs 79.00, or 15.86 percent at 13:20 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 597.60 and an intraday low of Rs 495.05.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 6.44 times and was trading with volumes of 82,869 shares, compared to its five day average of 8,594 shares, an increase of 864.31 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with book value per share improving for last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #WPIL
first published: Dec 23, 2020 02:02 pm

